Angular InstantSearch is future proof. Build a powerful Search UI using Angular's latest technologies.
Create beautiful and customizable instant-search experiences. Use our predefined widgets, configure them with options and let Angular InstantSearch take care of the rest.
<ng-ais-instantsearch
[config]="{
appId: 'latency',
apiKey: '6be0576ff61c053d5f9a3225e2a90f76',
indexName: 'ikea'
}">
<div class="left">
<ng-ais-hierarchical-menu>
[attributes]="['category', 'sub_category', 'sub_sub_category']"
[sortBy]="['name:asc']">
</ng-ais-hierarchical-menu>
<ng-ais-refinement-list>
attribute="materials"
operator="or"
limit="10">
</ng-ais-refinement-list>
</div>
<div class="right">
<ng-ais-search-box placeholder="Search a product"></ng-ais-search-box>
<ng-ais-hits></ng-ais-hits>
</div>
</ng-ais-instantsearch>
Angular InstantSearch provides state-of-the-art server-side rendering thanks to Angular 5 newest features. So that you can optimize your SEO and page loading times easily.